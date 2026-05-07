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What I Heard on the “Cut Costs and Crush Corruption” Tour
A week of listening and speaking with Floridians
May 7
•
Alexander Vindman
296
65
March 2026
From Dr. Mary Trump: Our democracy is on the line
A guest post from Mary Trump.
Mar 11
•
Alexander Vindman
and
Mary L Trump
292
62
February 2026
“Vindictive”
Republicans chose the wrong person to mess with.
Feb 26
•
Alexander Vindman
408
88
Even Ron DeSantis is scared about this
Florida is competitive.
Feb 11
•
Alexander Vindman
271
53
Six years ago, Donald Trump fired me from the White House for speaking the truth.
I risked everything to protect our democracy.
Feb 7
•
Alexander Vindman
443
92
Disturbing
The Department of Justice is ramping up their work to probe and target officials who investigated Donald Trump.
Feb 3
•
Alexander Vindman
287
58
First Campaign Substack Live from Alexander Vindman
A recording of our earlier broadcast
Feb 2
•
Alexander Vindman
591
46
27:06
Substack Live Tonight at 6:00pm ET
A Conversation on My First Week of the Campaign
Feb 1
•
Alexander Vindman
163
19
January 2026
If Not Now, When?
Why I said yes...
Jan 31
•
Rachel Vindman
and
Alexander Vindman
375
80
What I said to Lawrence O’Donnell
A call to action
Jan 30
•
Alexander Vindman
300
47
The attacks are already coming in.
That didn’t take long at all.
Jan 28
•
Alexander Vindman
546
106
Here, right matters.
I never intended to be in the national spotlight.
Jan 28
•
Alexander Vindman
574
103
© 2026 Alexander Vindman
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