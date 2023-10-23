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Swearing-In for Testimony before Congress for Donald Trump’s Abuse of Power Impeachment Inquiry, November 2019

When I was in government I took pride in being known as someone who is efficient, so I’m going to give you the bottom line upfront (BLUF): Many topics in the areas of geopolitics and national security are not getting the attention they warrant and even when they do, thoughtful analysis is often lacking. With the prevalence of disinformation in social media and traditional media struggling to adjust to the habits of viewers and readers, it’s difficult to find reliable sources on the important issues of the day.

Attending the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the official White House delegation.

Many want to be better informed but are unsure where to go for an informed assessment that isn’t a 5,000-word esoteric article that often lacks the Why It Matters. I intend to translate complex geopolitical events for those who want to stay informed but don’t have unlimited time or training to sift through sources and details. I will provide my thoughts and views on what’s happening domestically and around the world and—here’s the important part—Why It Matters. My decades of defense and national security training give me plenty of real-world experience. I enjoy geopolitics, grand strategy, and national security. I spend my days reading and writing on ideas that I share with The White House, Members of Congress, and the broader national security community. But that isn’t enough; the general public also needs to be informed.

My promotion to lieutenant colonel. Here I am taking the oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic and to bear true allegiance to the same.

It will always be strange to me that I have my own tagline ‘Here, Right Matters’ but I want to shed light on Why It Matters and that requires context.

What you will be getting here are the same assessments and analysis I provide decision-makers and leaders.

Speaking at a democracy conference in Berlin.

So, fewer long social media threads for me; I will write here and you will receive an email straight to your inbox. The advantage of this is when my wife spots my inevitable grammar and spelling errors, I can edit them. If you become a paid subscriber, you will be supporting the considerable time and effort I devote to this project. You will also receive:

Access to all posts and my archive.

The opportunity to comment and ask questions; as well as assign me topics to write on.

Subscriber-only AMA sessions.

Those who opt to become founder-level subscribers will received a signed book(s), more access, and my sincere gratitude for your support.

Within a day of submitting my request for retirement, the army sent my official separation paperwork. Here I am reading over a two-page summary of 21 years, 6 months, and 10 days of active duty military service.

On the first day of my retirement, I wrote in the Washington Post, “In retirement from the Army, I will continue to defend my nation. I will demand accountability of our leadership and call for leaders of moral courage and public servants of integrity. I will speak about the attacks on our national security. I will advocate for policies and strategies that will keep our nation safe and strong against internal and external threats. I will promote public service and exalt the contribution that service brings to all areas of society.” Four years on, I continue to use this as a touchstone for the projects to which I devote my time. I view this forum as an opportunity to share my expertise and experience with you and I look forward to engaging with your questions and input.

Thank you for your continued support.

A grateful,

Alex Vindman

Here, Right Matters​ ⇒ Why It Matters!