Why It Matters

Why It Matters

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Sheila's avatar
Sheila
Feb 2, 2024

I watched Fox News this morning because on my morning walk three men argued with me how misinformed I am when it comes to the news. These guys, especially an Italian gentleman, argued about immigration. How Biden and the Democrats aren’t going anything and how badly we need Trump. This Italian gentleman was very irate in complaining that Biden is a terrible president. I was so upset. I was trying to tell them that it was the Republican party that was blocking any border solutions, but of course they wouldn’t listen. I explained how Trump wants to run his election on immigration so HE can resolve it. He does not want Biden to get any credit so any of Biden’s solutions are ignored. The Italian gentleman was very obstinate, kept smiling and telling me how misinformed I am. It was awful!!! I felt terrible. It made me feel that Trump just might win the presidency. I came home and put on Fox News. It was revolting. The media is set up to destroy our country!! The right has their stations and the left has theirs. I can only pray that more people are watching the correct shows, but which ones are these? I believe Fox promotes Trump and the Republicans. To me, this is dangerous!! They make Biden the bad guy. It is such gaslighting!! They call him a dictator and say how dangerous he is. I cannot believe this is happening. It is extremely upsetting to me!!!

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Beverly D's avatar
Beverly D
Feb 2, 2024

I CANNOT for the life of me Understand why Mike Johnson & his religious views/leaders are supporting the Trump/Putin ticket. The Most UnChristian combination possible is who he supports! WHY?

He is volunteering & willing to destroy Ukraine and every Ukrainian man, woman, & child Plus this makes all the rest of Europe vulnerable.

What a leader of nothing! He’s a sellout. He’s worse than McCarthy and needs to go away…far, far away from any role in governance.

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