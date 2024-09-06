Why It Matters

Why It Matters

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Sam's avatar
Sam
Sep 6, 2024

The Russian connections and influence over MAGA have been obvious for years I’m just glad indisputable receipts are coming to light.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
Sep 6, 2024

I am so grateful for you and your family. Working to build America back better one vote at a time, and you are a huge inspiration.

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