Why It Matters

Why It Matters

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Sidney Eley's avatar
Sidney Eley
Dec 12, 2023

I trust your observations as to what this administration needs to do. I assume that you are familiar with Robert Reich. When he wants his audience to take action, he sends out a link with a letter for us to send to our state representatives. It's all set up for us. All we have to do is send it and out go thousands of calls for action to our representatives. When I send one of his letters, all three of my reps send back their form letter acknowledging that they have received my 'letter'. The point is my 'letter' gets counted. It informs our Congress what is important to us. One voice alone will have no influence but 100,000 makes a difference.

I am very sorry that you are no longer a part of the military that helps keep us safe. We need you. We need your advice and wisdom but you are still a valuable voice speaking up for us.

Thanks

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
Dec 12, 2023

Yesterday a friend of mine and I were discussing Dresden, Germany and the right wing presence. She said that years ago when she would be in Dresden, the fact that the Pegida would rally each week, and that the group had such anti-German, anti-European hatred that even though she is a White woman, who speaks pretty good German, she would feel afraid. We were discussing that the right wing hates women and their behavior is always a wild card. I say to just to point out that both Germany and the USA are proceeding with the caution that one, seems to get the most backing of their people, and two, that shows that they think Putin is a wild card. Ukraine still has no choice to fight him if he is not, but realizing that they need their populations behind Ukraine to give Ukraine support means that both should be more aggressive both on their messaging, and on going after Russian bots, which I am sure are a big presence both in the Former East German states of Germany, and all right wing groups, as well as in the USA, on right wing website, and on Republican websites.

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