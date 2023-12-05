Why It Matters

Why It Matters

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Robert J. Rei's avatar
Robert J. Rei
Dec 5, 2023

I wholeheartedly agree with what Alexander so succinctly states in his essay here. Unfortunately at this point in time our Federal government is increasingly under attack from within by domestic interests that are rigidly and zealously focused on supplanting our current and long-term held constitutional form. Namely the efforts by movement-conservative aligned entities from individuals to monied interests to non-profit organizations to politicians to significant parts of two of the three major branches of government.

These efforts are perhaps best seen in the “Convention of States Action” (COSA) group which as reported at Politico earlier this past November are intent on the fact that they "believe a Convention of States is the only way to save America from their foes in the godless left and restore the country to the form its deeply religious founders intended: A nation under God, evangelical, founded on biblical principles and enforcing Christian law."

https://robertjrei.substack.com/p/republicans-next-move-re-write-the

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celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
Dec 6, 2023Edited

The republicans are tying aid to Ukraine with money for border security, but Schumer is refusing to do both in one package, insisting they be done in separate bills. I don't see the logic in that, since the border is a mess, and funding for more security there is necessary. Risking aid to Ukraine because of this makes no sense, and will wind up causing more death, destruction and possibly the worse outcome, a loss.

This is the message going out to my Rep and Senators this AM. There has got to be compromise here.

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