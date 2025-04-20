Why It Matters

Why It Matters

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
Apr 20, 2025

These guys are as clueless about Putin as LBJ was about Ho Chi Minh.

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Joelle Greig's avatar
Joelle Greig
Apr 20, 2025

Metaphorically speaking, removing the snake's head, regardless of how it's done, is what it finally comes down to with despots such as Putin. He will never settle for any kind of peace without something big in return. Making Ukraine part of Russia. And even that isn't written in stone. When it comes to who he was, and is now, it will never be enough. I just pray that President Zelensky NOT give up his country, regardless. It shouldn't be an option. It should NEVER become a bargaining tool. Give someone an inch, they'll take the whole yardstick. We mustn't allow this type of leadership exist.

Unlike Ukraine and other Baltic countries that Putin wants to claim, Canada and Greenland need not fear facing a war with the United States. We, the American people, would never allow it. We've got a very robust gathering of peaceful protestors throughout the country making their presence and concerns well known. It is highly suspect that this will continue until 1) Trump is removed; and 2) the rule of law is fully returned and complied with. Now, it's just a matter of how the proverbial snake's head gets taken out and let justice prevail, as it should be for everyone!

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