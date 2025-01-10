Why It Matters

Why It Matters

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Sigrid Mosmann's avatar
Sigrid Mosmann
Jan 10, 2025

And so it begins, even before Justice Roberts knowingly lets him put his hand on the bible and swear to uphold the Constitution, knowing full well that Trump has no intention of doing nay such thin (I still don't understand how an "officer of the court" can participate in this travesty, but then SCOTUS did give him carte blanche.)

You did what was right and served your country honourably. Hopefully some day people with the same integrity and character will take up the mantle and once again restore integrity. Meanwhile, Trump and his sycophants are going to do their best to subjugate anyone who does not fall on their knees before them. Never thought I'd see the day that America turned into an autocratic / Christian Nationalist/quasi-Nazi country.

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Rachel Vindman's avatar
Rachel Vindman
Jan 10, 2025

To be fair, I have a lot of rules at home that could be the legitimate Vindman Rules.

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