Why It Matters

Why It Matters

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Karin Perkins's avatar
Karin Perkins
Mar 21, 2025

Thank you - your speech is very precious to me. My parents came from Germany - my father after WWI as toddler, and my mother immediately after WWII when she married my father when she was only 17. He had been in the US Army, flying reconnaissance and then returned as a civilian to assist the US government as a translator leading up to the Nuremburg trials. They were both life-long activists because they knew how bad it could get and that even the US was not safe from the dangers of fascism. I think that many come to this country with a dream of freedom and opportunity - it is only here because it is a dream that we all share and create moment by moment.

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Monica Biondi's avatar
Monica Biondi
Mar 21, 2025

Thank you for your courage and your eloquence. We all need the reminder that the democratic process is a verb, not a noun. It reminds those of us who never knew any other system and take our rights for granted that those rights can evaporate if we are complacent. Thank you for the reminder at this moment when it is most urgent to remember. I just received my copy of your new book today, and I look forward to reading it.

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